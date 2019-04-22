About this product
LA Confidential is an extremely well known cannabis strain from.. you guessed it, Los Angeles. This is truly a world class strain and when grown in optimal conditions, LA Confidential will delver an abundant harvest with huge dense buds that glisten with crystals among thick purple leaves.
This strain has a unique and pleasant taste with that classic skunky aroma that will turn heads. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded cannabis strain that benefits both the mind and body, a super calm stain that will both treat acute pain and help you sleep.
About this strain
LA Confidential, also known as "Confidential" and "Confidential OG," is a popular indica marijuana strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste of LA Confidential is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain.
