This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 58%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 46%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 42%
Pain 36%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 28%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 3%
Reviews
1,262
Luvinsmiles77
Member since 2020
LA Confidential
My husband and I have decided to try different strains of weed and give you the review, but ours will be different because we’ll smoke the same strain with two different personalities and two different tolerances ... he is already laid back and a man of few words (unless were smokin...
LA Confidential:
If I’m agitated and moody and then smoke LA Confidential indica strain, it eases me into a zen like mode and puts me at ease and makes me feel extremely calm. Perfect for anxiety or stress. This makes me breathe slower but it’s a heavy psychedelic affect. Makes you feel like thing...
Been smoking about 2 months and this is the fastest acting strain I’ve used. I don’t smoke much usually anyway but 3 puffs of this and I was flying. Had a great time watching a comedy show and relaxing.
pretty floral and peppery flavor that's powerful but not overwhelming. felt it mostly in the head but body tingle was prevalent. I usually medicate for appetite but La Confidential is a appetite suppressant and made me not desire food totally was a great indica for evening uses