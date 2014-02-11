ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
LA Confidential reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain LA Confidential.

Effects

911 people reported 6752 effects
Relaxed 58%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 46%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 42%
Pain 36%
Anxiety 31%
Insomnia 28%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 3%

Reviews

Avatar for Luvinsmiles77
Member since 2020
LA Confidential My husband and I have decided to try different strains of weed and give you the review, but ours will be different because we’ll smoke the same strain with two different personalities and two different tolerances ... he is already laid back and a man of few words (unless were smokin...
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Avatar for Alcoomes75
Member since 2019
Couch lock level 7
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for JesseTheStrainKing
Member since 2018
garbage. high lasts an hour than its dips
Tingly
Avatar for Abz05
Member since 2019
LA Confidential: If I’m agitated and moody and then smoke LA Confidential indica strain, it eases me into a zen like mode and puts me at ease and makes me feel extremely calm. Perfect for anxiety or stress. This makes me breathe slower but it’s a heavy psychedelic affect. Makes you feel like thing...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for googleymoo
Member since 2017
nice body effects, gentle onset, promotes happy attitude with no paranoid feeling. A good mid shelf choice.
EuphoricGigglyHappySleepy
Avatar for Dreamergirl37
Member since 2020
Been smoking about 2 months and this is the fastest acting strain I’ve used. I don’t smoke much usually anyway but 3 puffs of this and I was flying. Had a great time watching a comedy show and relaxing.
ArousedGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for Rmoore2793
Member since 2019
pretty floral and peppery flavor that's powerful but not overwhelming. felt it mostly in the head but body tingle was prevalent. I usually medicate for appetite but La Confidential is a appetite suppressant and made me not desire food totally was a great indica for evening uses
RelaxedSleepyTingly