Purple Urkle is a purple cannabis that looks like she smells & smells like she taste, PURE SKUNK GRAPES. She’s an indica dominant strain with a very mellowing effect. Hailing from California where her medical merit is unquestioned. A legend that was once available in clone only, Purple Urkle is a rare strain. So if you’re a true connoisseur then Purple Urkle is a must have in your garden!
Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
