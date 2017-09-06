ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Mendocino Purps
Hybrid

Mendocino Purps

aka Mendo Purps

Mendocino Purps

Mendocino Purps, or Mendo Purps, or even just The Purps, comes out of Mendocino County in Northern California. Winning one of the Top Ten slots in High Times' Strains of the Year in 2007, Mendocino Purps began as a clone-only plant, but BC Bud Depot developed a stable cross to make The Purps seeds available. This cannabis strain grows well both in and outdoors. It can grow 3-4 feet at harvest indoors and 6-8 feet outdoors. Flowering time for this strain is 8-9 weeks. It has medium-thick leaves and green hues that turn more purple as the plant ripens. The taste has been likened to a caramel coffee and woodsy pine. 

201 people reported 1603 effects
Happy 62%
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 34%
Hungry 32%
Stress 44%
Pain 37%
Anxiety 35%
Depression 28%
Insomnia 21%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 16%
Headache 5%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

Lineage

Strain parent
North American Indica
parent
Strain
Mendocino Purps
First strain child
Haoma
child
Second strain child
Sumo's OG Kush
child

What Are You Smoking? Episode 8: MacGyver Pipes and Cannabis Lube Cooking
What Are You Smoking? Episode 8: MacGyver Pipes and Cannabis Lube Cooking
The Secrets of Colorful Cannabis Revealed: Here’s Why Some Strains Turn Purple
The Secrets of Colorful Cannabis Revealed: Here’s Why Some Strains Turn Purple
8 rare cannabis strains worth searching high (and low) for
8 rare cannabis strains worth searching high (and low) for

