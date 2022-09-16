About this product
Señorita is a naturally crafted, lime beverage inspired carbonated drink that walks the tightrope between richness, honesty of flavour, integrity of ingredients and refinement. More specifically, Señorita is a spicy lime beverage with 10 mg of fast-onset, flavourless THC and just 70 calories per 355 ml can. Just like the best beverages, there are only a few simple primary ingredients which include Mexican agave, lime juice, jalapeño, and Himalayan salt with the 10 mg of THC.
