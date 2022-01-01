This sparkling water is made with all-natural grapefruit and yuzu juices. It is infused with a tasteless and odourless water-soluble cannabis emulsion and produced in small batches. It is shelf stable, meaning it doesn't require refrigeration, however, it is best served chilled for maximum flavour. Our source inputs (biomass) for CBD are grown outdoors in the Norfolk region of Ontario while our THC inputs are grown indoors and come from Brampton, Ontario.