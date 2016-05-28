About this product
With earthy and citrus flavors Charlotte’s Web was created to provide a relaxing, focused effect. In contrast to high THC varieties it can be used without interfering with your daily routine. The low level of THC ensures that the strain is non-psychoactive but benefits from the entourage effect achieved with a combination of cannabinoids and terpenes.
Created by the Stanley Brothers in Colorado, Charlotte’s Web seeds are a 60% Sativa, 40% Indica hybrid that was bred in response to the story of a young girl named Charlotte Figi. She suffered from up to 300 grand mal seizures a day brought on by Dravet’s Syndrome. The Stanley Brothers created this strain to aid her and named it Charlotte’s Web in her honor.
Charlotte’s Web Strain Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Type: Photoperiod
Flowering Time: 80 to 85 days
Outdoor Harvest: Indoor/ Outdoor
Yield: 300-500g/m2
Height: Up to 120cm
THC: 0.3%
CBD: 10%+
Aroma/Flavor: Earthy, Sweet, Woody
About this strain
Charlotte's Web is a sativa marijuana strain and hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
