About this product
Stardawg is an indica/sativa hybrid strain that is a potent cross between Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg. THC levels range from 16-22% and a potent effects length of up to 3 hours. Stardawg buds have small to medium-sized dense popcorn-shaped nugs that are bright green with rich amber undertones. These nugs are specked with fiery orange and deep amber hairs covered in crystals and resin. Stardawg has an earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and a pungent earthy diesel taste with a hint of lemon upon exhale. Stardawg users describe the high as an extremely active and uplifting Sativa head buzz. Known to give huge bursts of energy it will urge to be social and talkative. These potent Sativa effects are accompanied by a relaxing mellow indica body buzz. Stardawg is an ideal strain for treating conditions such as chronic stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders.
Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: Indica/Sativa
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Type: Photoperiod
Flowering Time: 8 to 10 weeks
Outdoor Harvest:
Yield: High
Height:
THC: 15 to 20%
CBD: 0-1%
Genetics: Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg
Aroma/Flavour: Earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and a pungent earthy diesel taste with a hint of lemon upon exhale
Effect: Extremely active and uplifting Sativa head buzz
Medical Conditions: Cronic stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders
Medicinal Properties: Yes
About this strain
Stardawg, also known as "Stardog," is a hybrid marijuana strain believed to be named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars. Made from a cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg, Stardawg is beloved for its earthy pine flavors with sour undertones of diesel. The effects of Stardawg are uplifting and may help medical marijuana patients treating symptoms associated with stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors and produces moderate yields.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
