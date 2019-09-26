Stardawg Feminized Cannabis Seeds by Flavour Chasers Seeds: Stardawg is an indica/sativa hybrid strain that is a potent cross between Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg. Stardawg users describe the high as an extremely active and uplifting Sativa head buzz. Known to give huge bursts of energy it will urge to be social and talkative.

Stardawg is an indica/sativa hybrid strain that is a potent cross between Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg. THC levels range from 16-22% and a potent effects length of up to 3 hours. Stardawg buds have small to medium-sized dense popcorn-shaped nugs that are bright green with rich amber undertones. These nugs are specked with fiery orange and deep amber hairs covered in crystals and resin. Stardawg has an earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and a pungent earthy diesel taste with a hint of lemon upon exhale. Stardawg users describe the high as an extremely active and uplifting Sativa head buzz. Known to give huge bursts of energy it will urge to be social and talkative. These potent Sativa effects are accompanied by a relaxing mellow indica body buzz. Stardawg is an ideal strain for treating conditions such as chronic stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders.



Features



Sex: Feminized



Type: Indica/Sativa



Grow: Indoor/Outdoor



Flowering Type: Photoperiod



Flowering Time: 8 to 10 weeks



Outdoor Harvest:



Yield: High



Height:



THC: 15 to 20%



CBD: 0-1%



Genetics: Chemdawg 4 x Tres Dawg



Aroma/Flavour: Earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and a pungent earthy diesel taste with a hint of lemon upon exhale



Effect: Extremely active and uplifting Sativa head buzz



Medical Conditions: Cronic stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders



Medicinal Properties: Yes