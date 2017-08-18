ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

East Coast Sour Diesel

East Coast Sour Diesel
East Coast Sour Diesel is a fast-acting attitude-lifter that patients love. This strain has a sour lemon smell and taste that’s crisp and uplifting. East Coast Sour Diesel is powerful so new patients should be cautious. Those looking to alleviate anxiety or get some sleep may want to skip this high-energy medicine.

1203 reported effects from 154 people
Happy 61%
Energetic 58%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 51%
Creative 39%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 5%

Avatar for EastCoastPaul
Member since 2015
so , a quick distinction between east and west coast sour. just from a physical point of view , the west coast sours seem to be a bit chunkier in bud width , compared to the foxtaily dense motherfu****s that are ECSD buds . also on the west coast it seems that their "sour" has prodiminatly white ha...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Had to do an essay for school and couldn't keep my ADHD from acting up so smoked a little of this and sat down and pumped it out. I became very focused on the screen and it made it very easy to write. Love the sour smell and taste to it. Definitely could smoke before work or school.
CreativeFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Joesillybob13
Member since 2014
A friend and I smoked this godsend on a Sunday night at about 9:30. 2 bowls in my bubbler got us stupid high. And despite the description, I was able to go home at 11:30, devour a can of Sour Cream and Onion Pringles, pass out, and wake up at 5:45 for school with absolutely no problem. Probably one ...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for ganjaking59
Member since 2012
This shit had me tripn
SleepyUplifted
Avatar for blazethenugs
Member since 2015
I LOVE this strain. FIRE! DANK! NOM NOMS! I had Harmony Farms(love this grower) East Coast Sour Diesel. I have smoked over 2 ounces of this over the summer. It's THAT good! This is a STRONG sativa. FEELIN' GOOD! This is a euphoric, happy to the point of giggly, very productive, talkative, high-g...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Sour Diesel
East Coast Sour Diesel
Sour Chunk
Snow Diesel
