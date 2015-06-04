ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.4 717 reviews

MK Ultra

Named after the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra, this indica-dominant strain stands apart due to its powerful cerebral effects. A cross of OG Kush and indica G13, this strain is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers. MK Ultra is renowned for its euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. It might be best for a day when not getting off the couch would be fine.

526 people reported 4394 effects
Relaxed 72%
Sleepy 52%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 50%
Hungry 30%
Stress 42%
Pain 40%
Insomnia 33%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 3%

Avatar for WoWiPlayWoW
Member since 2012
Note: not for beginners. Taste: couldn't really tell Smoke: rough, rough inhale and exhale just plain rough Smell: like pine mixed with earth Effects: fucking ridiculous. I smoked a 2g bowl all in one sitting. 10 mins later I had to take a number 2 and I sat there looking at my shower for 20 mi...
Creative
Avatar for patrickbasler@snet.net
Member since 2010
This is a very powerful strain with a powerful high thaat hits you right away from the first hit. It's genetics are og kush crossed with g-13 and it is no wonder this strain won first place in the 2003 high times cannabis cup indica category. It kept me increadably high for an extremely long period...
EnergeticHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for Audio_Geek
Member since 2013
I am a long-time smoker and lately my tolerance has seem to be dropping, or something is having a weird effect on me; If I smoke too much, I start to get a bit jittery and panicky, no matter what the strain...except this one. For some reason, no matter how much I smoke of this stuff I just feel a...
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for i_miss_u_cupcake
Member since 2014
You lie on your stomach on the massage table. Your face is pressed in the hole of the headrest thing, and a towel drapes over your booty. The massage therapist steps up next to you. You take a deep breath, ready to indulge in the experience. The fingers have landed and so it begins. At first it is l...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for hgds
Member since 2014
This strain is absolutely phenomenal for insomnia and anxiety. It is a extremely hypnotic and euphoric high but leaves one head heavy and ready to hit the hay in seconds. This may become my go to sleep medication. Although God x Zed (taken and reviewed yesterday) is stronger in many ways, MK truly i...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
G13
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
MK Ultra
First strain child
Ultra Banana
child
Second strain child
LA Ultra
child

