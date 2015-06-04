- Herbal
- Peppery
- Citrus
Named after the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra, this indica-dominant strain stands apart due to its powerful cerebral effects. A cross of OG Kush and indica G13, this strain is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers. MK Ultra is renowned for its euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. It might be best for a day when not getting off the couch would be fine.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Strain spotlight
Reviews
717
WoWiPlayWoW
patrickbasler@snet.net
Audio_Geek
i_miss_u_cupcake
hgds
Find MK Ultra nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry MK Ultra nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with MK Ultra
Hang tight. We're looking for MK Ultra nearby.