About this product

This BC Organic Sour Cookies (CKS) is s FVOPA Organic Certified sativa-dominant, high potency flower derived from the well-loved GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Sour Diesel lineages. With beautiful bright purple leaves and glistening with crystal trichomes, her doughy yet sugary aroma is both sweet and sour.



Grown in living soil, hang-dried for 14 days and cold cured.



Hand-harvested and cold cured, these buds were carefully selected, trimmed and placed in a recyclable glass jar, sealed for freshness.



THC: 18 - 24%

CBD: <0.1%

TERPENES: >2.5%

TERPENE PROFILE: Ocimene, beta-Myrcene, Farnesene, Limonene