HybridTHC 19%CBD 0%
Sour Diesel
aka Sour D, Sour Deez
Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
Sour Diesel strain effects
Reported by 8505 real people like you
Sour Diesel strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
Sour Diesel strain reviews8,505
D........o
September 12, 2010
Creative
Euphoric
Tingly
l........r
January 3, 2016
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Happy
c........9
May 6, 2016
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Sour Diesel strain genetics
Sour Diesel grow information
Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12
- Requires a dry outdoor climate
- Best results when plants are grown large and not confined to pots
- Flowering time is 77 days.
- Four phenotypes, three of which typically express sativa influence while the fourth exhibits more indica-like characteristics