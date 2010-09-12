HybridTHC 19%CBD 0%

Sour Diesel

aka Sour D, Sour Deez

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

Sour Diesel strain effects

Reported by 8505 real people like you

Feelings

Sour Diesel strain helps with

  • Stress
    35% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
Sour Diesel strain reviews8,505

September 12, 2010
Another of my personal favorites. Extremely cerebral whenever I consumed it, but, as many others have pointed out, there really is no "couch-lock." It makes your frontal lobe act in ways you could never have imagined. It's almost like Sour Diesel is a key, a key that opens up whole realms of your mind that you were once ignorant of. A++ Will smoke again.
1953 people found this helpful
January 3, 2016
High Review Time Okay so I just smoked a dime of this strain. I'm going to talk about it in categories so enjoy: Look: It looks like a sour green with a side of some red hairs. 4/5 Smell: Almost a diesel type smell hence its name plus a little touch of pine, just a little bit. 4.5/5 Inhale: Smooth until it reaches your lungs. 3.5/5 Exhale: Smooth but I guess it depends on how long you keep it in. 4/5 Taste: Piney and delicious taste, you will never forget it. 4.8/5 Overall High: Strong head high and really relaxing control over the body. It's a creeper and sometimes a direct hit depending on how much you inhale and how long you keep it in. The comedown is just simply perfect, Actually a good sativa to sleep on. Keeps you focused, giggly, happy, energetic on small amounts and definitely RECOMMENDED. 5/5 Stay Smoking!
971 people found this helpful
May 6, 2016
I've only smoked the flower version of sour diesel thus far and lately I've been smoking alot of wax, kief, and hash, so when I finally for the 1st time tried Sour Diesel (since I'm normally an indica or hybrid guy), it took me awhile to finally get a chance to try sour d and all I could find at the dispensaries at the time here in Sacramento was the flower/buds, so I bought an 8th the 1st time and I got home and immediately packed a bowl with it and holy shit I was surprised and in a good way. I wasn't expecting the effects to be very strong in flower form cuz I've been spoiling myself with wax all the time, but this sour diesel had me feeling just right. I suffer from bipolar disorder and my depression gets very bad, to the point where I literally will just lay in bed all day and just cry for no reason and I'll be that way for 7-10 days at a time and I will only leave my room to take a piss and occasionally eat since I don't eat very much when I'm depressed. But man I took only 4 strong hits of this strain and I was happy all of a sudden, I felt a really nice warm pressure in my head and it was relaxing mentally and somewhat physically even though it definitely gives you energy, so u really get the best of both worlds. Next thing I knew after I smoked my 1st bowl of this I was jumping in the shower, and going and getting a haircut, and just taking care of little things that I normally wouldn't be doing while crying my days away with my face buried in the pillow 24/7. I take meds everyday and I take them several times throughout the day and I've been taking them since I was 18 and I'm 30 now and so far I have yet to try 1 bipolar medication that works as good as Sour diesel!!!
899 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Sour Diesel strain genetics

Sour Diesel grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12
  • Requires a dry outdoor climate
  • Best results when plants are grown large and not confined to pots
  • Flowering time is 77 days.
  • Four phenotypes, three of which typically express sativa influence while the fourth exhibits more indica-like characteristics

Photos of Sour Diesel

