HybridTHC 25%CBG 1%

GSC

aka Girl Scout Cookies

GSC, also known as "Girl Scout Cookies," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from the California breeder Jigga who crossed a sub-type of OG Kush with an intermediate strain called F1 Durban. This popular strain is known for producing euphoric effects, followed up by waves of full-body relaxation. One hit of GSC will leave you feeling happy, hungry, and stress-free. This strain features a robust THC level of 19% and is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. Those with a low THC tolerance should take it slow with GSC as the effects of the strain may be overwhelming. The high THC content in GSC is beloved by medical marijuana patients looking for quick relief from symptoms associated with chronic painnausea, and appetite loss. GSC is famous for its pungent, dessert-like aroma & flavor profile featuring bold notes of mint, sweet cherry, and lemon. The average price per gram of GSC is $11. This strain has won numerous accolades and awards over the years, including a few Cannabis Cups. Because GSC has reached legendary status among the cannabis community at large, you can find many variations of this sought-after strain, including Thin Mint (aka Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies).

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to GSC

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

GSC strain effects

Reported by 7557 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Hungry

Loading...

Happy

GSC strain helps with

  • Stress
    36% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    28% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop GSC products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to GSC near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

GSC strain reviews7,557

February 20, 2014
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
Loading...Uplifted
iraq war vet here, hooah. just got back from my 7th tour of duty. ever since #2 i've had severe ptsd/major depression/schizophrenia. girl scout cookies really cleared most of it up for me. these meds are best used while writing lyrics. was having a lot of pain in my body and now it is gone for as long as the meds are working. won't bring back 1st Class Private Ludin but it sure as hell made me forget about the day he left us.
1472 people found this helpful
December 25, 2012
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
This is one of my favorite strains!!! I am a daily user and the effects for me are very strong and intense and, very enjoyable. For me, mostly a head high. It makes me talkative, happy, goofy and generally in good spirits. I could still focus on tasks, as long as they weren't too complicated. For me this is definitely a strain where you want to be in an unstructured or party environment. I would suggest using this strain for pain relief as I think it is distracting and could take your mind off your pain. I strongly encourage those who can handle the effects to use it for lack of appetite!! I gain weight when using this strain for any period of a week or more, because I always get the munchies after using it. Usually it takes two or three sessions, but after the effects are waning I become ravenous - especially for sugar and salt. Definitely one of the better strains around in my opinion.
1393 people found this helpful
April 25, 2015
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
Loading...Uplifted
This is what I've been smoking recently when I don't need to "do" anything. If you're like me, you'll want to make sure the floor is clear of tripping hazards, your laptop is away from your water, etc. Set out some snacks before you start smoking, and make sure you're in a safe environment. Hybrids generally put me in the couch more than Indica, but GSC makes fine motor skills especially hard. It's also especially dense, in my experience, which made eyeball-measuring my bowl difficult. The first time I smoked this I had a little too much. Stood up, got extremely dizzy (ears ringing, etc.), tried to put my bong back in a high cupboard, fainted, and ended up knocking over a box of crackers that my cat later peed on. It was a mess. (My bong was thankfully okay.) If you're like me, don't hesitate to pack a small bowl and go back for another one if needed.
679 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

GSC strain genetics

GSC grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

According to growers, this strain flowers into green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. and is a fan favorite of home grow enthusiasts.

  • Prefers moderate amounts of fertilizer
  • May express fruity or diesel-smelling phenotypes
  • Trains well as a multi-branched plant or with sea of green (SOG) operations
  • GSC has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks
  • Average yield falls between 25-30 grams per plant