This is one of my favorite strains!!! I am a daily user and the effects for me are very strong and intense and, very enjoyable. For me, mostly a head high. It makes me talkative, happy, goofy and generally in good spirits. I could still focus on tasks, as long as they weren't too complicated. For me this is definitely a strain where you want to be in an unstructured or party environment. I would suggest using this strain for pain relief as I think it is distracting and could take your mind off your pain. I strongly encourage those who can handle the effects to use it for lack of appetite!! I gain weight when using this strain for any period of a week or more, because I always get the munchies after using it. Usually it takes two or three sessions, but after the effects are waning I become ravenous - especially for sugar and salt. Definitely one of the better strains around in my opinion.