About this product
This product is available online at skybluevapor.com
Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order!
The SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe brings you the everything you need to enjoy Concentrates, Herbs, and Essential Oils. Our multi-functional pen allows you to easily switch out atomizers, depending upon what you are vaping. We have included 5 of our high end model atomizers in this package to give you the full SkyBlue Vapor™ experience! Watch vapor form with the powerful dual coil atomizer in the glass globe. Taste every terp™ with the dual coil atomizer. Relax and enjoy your favorite formulas in our pyrex glass essential oil atomizer. With everything included, there is a little something for everyone! Our pen is our passion and we have thoroughly tested every aspect our products.
Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order!
The SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe brings you the everything you need to enjoy Concentrates, Herbs, and Essential Oils. Our multi-functional pen allows you to easily switch out atomizers, depending upon what you are vaping. We have included 5 of our high end model atomizers in this package to give you the full SkyBlue Vapor™ experience! Watch vapor form with the powerful dual coil atomizer in the glass globe. Taste every terp™ with the dual coil atomizer. Relax and enjoy your favorite formulas in our pyrex glass essential oil atomizer. With everything included, there is a little something for everyone! Our pen is our passion and we have thoroughly tested every aspect our products.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SkyBlue Vapor™
Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof.
The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door! We assure our vapes even further with a LIFETIME warranty. Check us out and use code "leafly10" for 10% off!
Are you a veteran or a medical patient? We offer discounts specifically for you. Please visit skybluevapor.com/veteran-medical-patient-discount for more info.
The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door! We assure our vapes even further with a LIFETIME warranty. Check us out and use code "leafly10" for 10% off!
Are you a veteran or a medical patient? We offer discounts specifically for you. Please visit skybluevapor.com/veteran-medical-patient-discount for more info.