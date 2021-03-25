This product is available online at skybluevapor.com

The SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe brings you the everything you need to enjoy Concentrates, Herbs, and Essential Oils. Our multi-functional pen allows you to easily switch out atomizers, depending upon what you are vaping. We have included 5 of our high end model atomizers in this package to give you the full SkyBlue Vapor™ experience! Watch vapor form with the powerful dual coil atomizer in the glass globe. Taste every terp™ with the dual coil atomizer. Relax and enjoy your favorite formulas in our pyrex glass essential oil atomizer. With everything included, there is a little something for everyone! Our pen is our passion and we have thoroughly tested every aspect our products.