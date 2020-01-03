About this product
Our Dry Herb atomizer is designed specifically for your finest herbs or "dry" concentrates. Typically, this would be the material under the screen of an herbal grinder. The pure ceramic heating chamber ensures an even temperature and taste while the titanium flat coil provides a steady vaporization rate. Need to pack in more? Simply remove the the loading spring connected to the chamber cover and double the amount you can pack in!
About this strain
A cross between Purple Afghani and OG Kush, Cherry Kush is a very potent indica-dominant hybrid that has become very popular with medical patients in the SF Bay Area. Sometimes called Cherry Pie, these flowers range from a bright, vibrant green to a darker, purple-tinged red color, and boast a dense coating of trichomes. The flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a woody, hashy undertone, and the high starts out as stimulating and cerebral before fading into a deep feeling of relaxation.
Cherry Kush effects
About this brand
