About this product

Attention chocolate and cannabis lovers everywhere: Slowride Bakery’s Big Chocolate Cookie is here to satisfy your cravings. These cookies are small-batch and handmade with premium concentrates and three types of chocolate: milk, dark, and dutch cocoa powder. The soft and buttery texture mimics that of a brownie to satisfy your sweet tooth with a cannabis kick. Slowride Bakery sources premium ingredients, never using preservatives. Each 20 g cookie contains 10 mg of THC, with one cookie per package. These cookies can be frozen for up to three months to enjoy later. Slowride Bakery is locally owned and operated in Ottawa, Ontario.