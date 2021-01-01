About this product

Slow Ride Bakery is giving everyone a reason to feel festive with their Festive Sprinkle Sugar Cookie. The instantly recognizable treat is a classic vanilla sugar cookie coated in sprinkles. It has the classic look and flavour of the frosted sugar cookies you’d find at a grocery store, but these ones are...well, special. Slow Ride Bakery Festive Sprinkle Sugar Cookies are handmade in small batches in Ottawa, Ontario using cannabis distillate, never cannabis butter, and premium ingredients for an exceptional product.



Every package of soft-baked Slow Ride cookies contains one 20 g cookie with 10 mg of THC per cookie. They can be frozen for up to three months to enjoy later. Talk about a reason to feel festive!