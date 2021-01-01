About this product
Slow Ride Bakery is giving everyone a reason to feel festive with their Festive Sprinkle Sugar Cookie. The instantly recognizable treat is a classic vanilla sugar cookie coated in sprinkles. It has the classic look and flavour of the frosted sugar cookies you’d find at a grocery store, but these ones are...well, special. Slow Ride Bakery Festive Sprinkle Sugar Cookies are handmade in small batches in Ottawa, Ontario using cannabis distillate, never cannabis butter, and premium ingredients for an exceptional product.
Every package of soft-baked Slow Ride cookies contains one 20 g cookie with 10 mg of THC per cookie. They can be frozen for up to three months to enjoy later. Talk about a reason to feel festive!
About this brand
Slow Ride Bakery
Slow Ride Bakery is Canada’s smallest cannabis processor, operating out of just 800 square feet. Based in Ottawa, Ontario, Karen and Vik Dhawan created Slow Ride Bakery in 2019 by combining her extraordinary baking skills with his cannabis regulatory experience. They got their micro-processing license, and now are ready to finally take the ride (a slow one).
Slow Ride Bakery uses cannabis distillate, not cannabutter, to create small-batch, handmade cookies with real ingredients for that classic flavour you know and love. Because everyone loves to get home baked.
