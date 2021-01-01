About this product

A whole new meaning to “with a cherry on top!” Slow Ride Bakery’s Merry Cherry Chocolate Cookie will have you saying “pretty please” over and over. This double-chocolate soft-baked cookie has hints of cherry flavour in the dough. If that wasn’t enough cherry for you, it’s topped with a maraschino cherry and a chocolate-cherry drizzle. Slow Ride Bakery Merry Cherry Cookies are handmade in small batches in Ottawa, Ontario using cannabis distillate, never cannabis butter, and premium ingredients for an exceptional product. Every package of soft-baked Slow Ride cookies contains one 20 g cookie with 10 mg of THC per cookie. They can be frozen for up to three months to enjoy later. This chocolatey, fruity cookie will definitely make your days merry and bright.