About this product

It’s the cookie you know and love, just with a cannabis twist. Slowride Bakery’s Peanut Butter Cookie is a soft-baked buttery delight that will activate your nostalgia. These cookies are small-batch and handmade to ensure you’re getting the best possible product. Slowride Bakery sources premium ingredients, never using preservatives.



Each 20 g cookie contains 10 mg of THC, with one cookie per package. These cookies can be frozen for up to three months to enjoy later. Slowride Bakery is locally owned and operated in Ottawa, Ontario.