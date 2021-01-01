About this product

Not all cookies are strictly sweet, you know. Some of them have a hint of spice - and there’s nothing wrong with that. Slowride Bakery’s Spicy Ginger Cookie takes classic gingerbread, warming spices, and adds something even more special. Cannabis. Slowride Bakery sources premium ingredients, never using preservatives.



Each 20 g cookie contains 10 mg of THC, with one cookie per package. These cookies can be frozen for up to three months to enjoy later. Slowride Bakery is locally owned and operated in Ottawa, Ontario.