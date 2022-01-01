White chocolate chunks, rich buttery macadamia nuts, and cannabis come together in this classic with a twist. Each 20 g cookie contains 10 mg of THC, with one cookie per package. Slow Ride White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies are handmade in small batches in Ottawa, Ontario using cannabis distillate, never cannabis butter, and premium ingredients for an exceptional product. Every package of soft-baked Slow Ride cookies contains one 20 g cookie with 10 mg of THC per cookie. They can be frozen for up to three months to enjoy later.

