About this product
• Multitasking Vaporizer Pen/Nectar Collector
• Lookah 650mAh Battery
• Quartz Coil
• Adjustable Voltage (3.2V, 3.6V, 4.1V)
• Fast Heat-Up & Easy to Clean
• Compatible w/ MOST (Not All) 510 Cartridges
• Height: 5.75"
• Weight: 2.4 oz
Includes:
• 14mm/18mm Water Pipe Adapter Hose
• USB Charger
• Cleaning Brush
Lookah Glass has taken vaping and dabbing, flipped them on their head, and created an innovative device that truly feels like it's from the future! Before you even delve into all the impressive abilities this pen has to offer, the striking modern look catches the eye right off the bat.
The Seahorse Pro differs from your average dab pen. Why? Because not only is this pen compatible with 5210 thread cartridges, but it is an electronic nectar collector, allowing you to dab concentrates without loading up the pen - Just collected straight from the quartz coil tip. What brings the Seahorse Pro up an extra notch is its versatility: The included adapter tube connects to the mouthpiece, and has 14mm/18mm attachments appropriate for almost every bong and dab rig. That's right! You can easily enjoy that tasty, potent vapor not only on the go, but with the added benefit of water cooling and filtration.
This device is powered by a 3.7-volt rechargeable 650mAh battery, with adjustable voltages between 3.2V-4.1V. It has a fast heat-up time, is easy to clean, and the quartz coil provides smooth-tasting hits every time. The Seahorse is for any dabber or vaper out there! Its multitasking abilities and sophisticated style are sure to impress anyone, whether you like enjoying concentrates while out and about, or prefer to stay in. This kit includes a water pipe adapter hose, USB charger, and cleaning brush.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
