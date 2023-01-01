• Multitasking Vaporizer Pen/Nectar Collector

• Lookah 650mAh Battery

• Quartz Coil

• Adjustable Voltage (3.2V, 3.6V, 4.1V)

• Fast Heat-Up & Easy to Clean

• Compatible w/ MOST (Not All) 510 Cartridges

• Height: 5.75"

• Weight: 2.4 oz

Includes:

• 14mm/18mm Water Pipe Adapter Hose

• USB Charger

• Cleaning Brush



Lookah Glass has taken vaping and dabbing, flipped them on their head, and created an innovative device that truly feels like it's from the future! Before you even delve into all the impressive abilities this pen has to offer, the striking modern look catches the eye right off the bat.



The Seahorse Pro differs from your average dab pen. Why? Because not only is this pen compatible with 5210 thread cartridges, but it is an electronic nectar collector, allowing you to dab concentrates without loading up the pen - Just collected straight from the quartz coil tip. What brings the Seahorse Pro up an extra notch is its versatility: The included adapter tube connects to the mouthpiece, and has 14mm/18mm attachments appropriate for almost every bong and dab rig. That's right! You can easily enjoy that tasty, potent vapor not only on the go, but with the added benefit of water cooling and filtration.



This device is powered by a 3.7-volt rechargeable 650mAh battery, with adjustable voltages between 3.2V-4.1V. It has a fast heat-up time, is easy to clean, and the quartz coil provides smooth-tasting hits every time. The Seahorse is for any dabber or vaper out there! Its multitasking abilities and sophisticated style are sure to impress anyone, whether you like enjoying concentrates while out and about, or prefer to stay in. This kit includes a water pipe adapter hose, USB charger, and cleaning brush.

