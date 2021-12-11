About this product
• Cartridge Vaporizer, Refillable Wax Tank & Coils
• Lookah 350mAh Battery
• Quartz Coils
• Voltage Range: 3.2V-4.1V
• Height (w/ Cartridge): 3"
• Weight (w/ Cartridge): 2.3 oz
Includes:
• Lookah Snail Battery
• Refillable 510-Thread Wax Cartridge
• 4 x Quartz 1.2Ω Wax Coil
• USB Charger
For most people, vaporizers are all about portability. Lookah's Snail Vaporizer takes this to the next level with a 1.6"-diameter body and 0.7" thickness, and a base which allows it to sit upright. It's powered by an integrated 320mAh battery. The minimalist one-button design offers one of the most straightforward, easy vaping processes out there. Easily adjust voltage level by double-clicking to switch between settings, ranging from 3.2-4.1V for your desired temperature and results. Whether you love big flavor, or thick clouds are your priority as a vaper, the Snail has you covered.
This device accommodates 510-threaded connection, and the kit contains a refillable wax cartridge; however, you may use any of your favorite 510-thread cartridges with this vape battery. Also included are four different 1.2Ω quartz coil varieties, and a USB charger. Innovative, sleek, and pleasantly pocket-sized: The Snail is bound to be your next favorite vape.
• Lookah 350mAh Battery
• Quartz Coils
• Voltage Range: 3.2V-4.1V
• Height (w/ Cartridge): 3"
• Weight (w/ Cartridge): 2.3 oz
Includes:
• Lookah Snail Battery
• Refillable 510-Thread Wax Cartridge
• 4 x Quartz 1.2Ω Wax Coil
• USB Charger
For most people, vaporizers are all about portability. Lookah's Snail Vaporizer takes this to the next level with a 1.6"-diameter body and 0.7" thickness, and a base which allows it to sit upright. It's powered by an integrated 320mAh battery. The minimalist one-button design offers one of the most straightforward, easy vaping processes out there. Easily adjust voltage level by double-clicking to switch between settings, ranging from 3.2-4.1V for your desired temperature and results. Whether you love big flavor, or thick clouds are your priority as a vaper, the Snail has you covered.
This device accommodates 510-threaded connection, and the kit contains a refillable wax cartridge; however, you may use any of your favorite 510-thread cartridges with this vape battery. Also included are four different 1.2Ω quartz coil varieties, and a USB charger. Innovative, sleek, and pleasantly pocket-sized: The Snail is bound to be your next favorite vape.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet