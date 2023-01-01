About this product
• Cartridge Vaporizer Pen w/ USB Smart Charger
• Ooze 320 mAh Battery
• Adjustable Voltage: 3.3V - 4.8V
• 15-Second Preheat Mode
• Smart USB Rapid Charge
• Compatible w/ 510 Thread Cartridges
• Auto Safety Shut-Off
• Height: 5.75"
• Weight: 1.1 oz
Portability, smooth hits, and ease of use, all in the palm of your hand? Sign me up! The Twist Slim Vape Pen by Ooze is ultra-convenient, and allows you to express yourself through your favorite colors thanks to the vibrant color range. They’re equipped with adjustable temperature settings and an innovative preheat mode, which offers 15 seconds of continuous heating without holding down the button.
The included Smart USB is rapid-charging, so there’s no long wait times before you can fire it up, and the red/green indicator lights make it easy to know if you need a charge, and features an automatic safety shut-off to persevere battery cells. At the size of a writing pen, it truly can't be quicker and easier to enjoy your favorite concentrate cartridges on-the-go. Whether you’re a veteran or a newbie to vapes, the Slim Twist Pen has everything you’d need.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
