About this product
• Dry Herb Vaporizer Pen
• Yocan 1400mAh Battery
• Adjustable Temperature (200-480°F)
• Ceramic Convection Oven/Heating Chamber
• OLED Screen & Haptic Feedback
• Height: 4.5"
• Weight: 2.6 oz
Includes:
• Cleaning Brush
• Micro USB Charger
Yocan has rolled out an exceptional dry herb vape pen that rivals expensive models at a modest price. Unlike more classic vaporizers that heat wax or cannabis oil into vapor, pens like the HIT vaporize dry herb. The vaporizing process differs from smoking, as any form of smoking involves the combustion and burning of the herb. Vaporization heats herb to a high enough temperature to release the cannabinoids and terpenes into vapor without combustion, by evenly heating the herb. Dry herb vaping is, hands-down, the most portable and discreet method for enjoying cannabis on the go. To use the Yocan HIT Vape Pen, remove the mouthpiece to reveal the convection oven/heating chamber. Pack in finely/medium-ground herb semi-firmly before replacing the strongly-magnetized mouthpiece. The lid portion even includes a sturdy built-in poker tool, adding to the convenience of packing and removing herb from the oven.
The up and down buttons make it easy to adjust to your preferred temperature, and even better, the OLED screen above the power button clearly displays temperature and battery level... It really can't be any simpler! Featuring haptic feedback, the HIT will vibrate once it reaches the specified temperature, with an approximate 30-second heat up time. Included in this kit is a micro USB charger and cleaning brush. With the HIT, you can enjoy your favorite cannabis strains, while savoring the unique flavor and aroma that is brought out by the vaporization process. Both compact and powerful, the HIT is a truly innovative device in the world of vapes.
• Yocan 1400mAh Battery
• Adjustable Temperature (200-480°F)
• Ceramic Convection Oven/Heating Chamber
• OLED Screen & Haptic Feedback
• Height: 4.5"
• Weight: 2.6 oz
Includes:
• Cleaning Brush
• Micro USB Charger
Yocan has rolled out an exceptional dry herb vape pen that rivals expensive models at a modest price. Unlike more classic vaporizers that heat wax or cannabis oil into vapor, pens like the HIT vaporize dry herb. The vaporizing process differs from smoking, as any form of smoking involves the combustion and burning of the herb. Vaporization heats herb to a high enough temperature to release the cannabinoids and terpenes into vapor without combustion, by evenly heating the herb. Dry herb vaping is, hands-down, the most portable and discreet method for enjoying cannabis on the go. To use the Yocan HIT Vape Pen, remove the mouthpiece to reveal the convection oven/heating chamber. Pack in finely/medium-ground herb semi-firmly before replacing the strongly-magnetized mouthpiece. The lid portion even includes a sturdy built-in poker tool, adding to the convenience of packing and removing herb from the oven.
The up and down buttons make it easy to adjust to your preferred temperature, and even better, the OLED screen above the power button clearly displays temperature and battery level... It really can't be any simpler! Featuring haptic feedback, the HIT will vibrate once it reaches the specified temperature, with an approximate 30-second heat up time. Included in this kit is a micro USB charger and cleaning brush. With the HIT, you can enjoy your favorite cannabis strains, while savoring the unique flavor and aroma that is brought out by the vaporization process. Both compact and powerful, the HIT is a truly innovative device in the world of vapes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet