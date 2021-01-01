Solei Sungrown Cannabis
Botanical Breeze Renew 510 Thread Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Everything about these vapes, from the 2:1 THC to CBD ratio to the subtle and aromatic herbal notes, was chosen with care.
Renew’s cannabis concentrate is extracted from Solei’s sungrown cannabis, with 100% plant-based aromas that are free of cuttings agents.
Solei Cartridges will last approximately 250 draws. Compatible with 510-thread batteries, battery sold separately.
