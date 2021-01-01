Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Solei Sungrown Cannabis

Solei Sungrown Cannabis

Lemonlicious Balance 510 Thread Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Balance Cartridges have a bright, citrus flavour with notes of lemon and grapefruit, and virtually no cannabis after-taste or smell.

Balance Cartridges have a bright, citrus flavour with notes of lemon and grapefruit, and virtually no cannabis after-taste or smell. The 1:1 THC and CBD content make it an approachable choice.

Solei Balance Cartridges are made with only high-quality, plant-based materials. Distillate cannabis oil extracted from Solei’s sun-grown cannabis is paired with natural plant-derived terpenes to deliver a smooth, pleasant taste, with no additional ingredients.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!