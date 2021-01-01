Solei Sungrown Cannabis
About this product
Discover the gratification of your senses with Solei Sense Vapes. A carefully curated THC to CBD ratio (3:1 THC to CBD) that was created to enjoy when the sparks fly.
100% plant-based concentrate with tantalizing tropical aromas of sweet tartness and free of cuttings agents. Solei Cartridges will last approximately 250 draws. Universally compatible with any 510-thread battery, battery sold separately.
100% plant-based concentrate with tantalizing tropical aromas of sweet tartness and free of cuttings agents. Solei Cartridges will last approximately 250 draws. Universally compatible with any 510-thread battery, battery sold separately.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!