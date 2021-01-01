Loading…
Unplug Lavender Fog 510 Thread Cartridge 0.5g

Unplug Cartridges taste like lavender and tea, with a hint of sweet and virtually no cannabis after-taste or smell.

Although containing high levels of THC, Unplug Cartridges also contain some CBD which should help create a balanced and approachable experience.

Solei Unplug Cartridges are made with only high-quality, plant-based materials. Distillate cannabis oil extracted from Solei's sun-grown cannabis is paired with natural plant-derived terpenes to deliver a smooth, pleasant taste, with no additional ingredients.

Solei Cartridges allow for a discreet, convenient, controllable cannabis experience at a great value.
