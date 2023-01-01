Hold on tight, friends! This vape is dynamite. Blueberry Dynamite draws inspiration from our legendary Blueberry and cultivar lineage of Thai and Purple Thai. Linalool and caryophyllene bring out the seriously sweet and fruity flavours. Our Spinach® exclusive made with a proprietary cold-filtered extract distilled 4x at sub-zero temperatures brings out consistency and bursts of flavour.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.