CLASSIC 1:1 FUN.
350 mg/g THC | 350 mg/g CBD
THC Keep the vibes high with this classic 1:1 strain available in a trusted Spinach vape. Spice and tropical fruit notes flourish by way of caryophyllene and bisabolol terps. And ocimene offers an herbaceous finish — just to keep you on your toes. Inspired by reggae from Caribbean, this celebrated strain rides a wave all its own. Equal parts THC and CBD, the only thing super high are the vibes. And that’s exactly why this strain continues to stick around.
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
