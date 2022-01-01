CLASSIC 1:1 FUN.

350 mg/g THC | 350 mg/g CBD

THC Keep the vibes high with this classic 1:1 strain available in a trusted Spinach vape. Spice and tropical fruit notes flourish by way of caryophyllene and bisabolol terps. And ocimene offers an herbaceous finish — just to keep you on your toes. Inspired by reggae from Caribbean, this celebrated strain rides a wave all its own. Equal parts THC and CBD, the only thing super high are the vibes. And that’s exactly why this strain continues to stick around.