Life can be all peaches and cream when you've got a Spinach® Peach Punch 1.2g vape in hand. With inspiration from Peaches and Cream, a phenotype of the popular Skunk #1, you’ll enjoy the sweetest, freshest, peachy flavours ready for a full harvest. Thanks to the finest, highly potent, cannabis extract, we’re punching this one up to 1000mg of THC per cart.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.