Get that summertime, thirst-quenching experience in one delicious vape. It’s a summer that never ends with our Spinach® Pink Lemonade 1.2g vape, and we’re not sorry about it. Inspired by the strain Pink Lemonade, which has a Lemon Skunk and Purple Kush lineage, these sweet raspberry and refreshing lemonade flavour notes will have you ready for any park hang or patio lounge with friends.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.