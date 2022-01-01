About this product
800mg/g THC
Know anyone with a fun personality and great energy, but an unfortunate nickname? That’s this bud. No worries, you’ll love it anyway – especially if you love fruity flavours with hints of spice. This heavyweight is one of the most explosive strains out there. Bred from Skunk #1 and Afghani landraces, OG GC became fabled by West Coast rappers for its intense potency. Two decades later, it’s still a hit.
Know anyone with a fun personality and great energy, but an unfortunate nickname? That’s this bud. No worries, you’ll love it anyway – especially if you love fruity flavours with hints of spice. This heavyweight is one of the most explosive strains out there. Bred from Skunk #1 and Afghani landraces, OG GC became fabled by West Coast rappers for its intense potency. Two decades later, it’s still a hit.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.