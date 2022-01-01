800mg/g THC

Know anyone with a fun personality and great energy, but an unfortunate nickname? That’s this bud. No worries, you’ll love it anyway – especially if you love fruity flavours with hints of spice. This heavyweight is one of the most explosive strains out there. Bred from Skunk #1 and Afghani landraces, OG GC became fabled by West Coast rappers for its intense potency. Two decades later, it’s still a hit.