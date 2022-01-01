About this product
BOLD MINT FLAVOURS.
800 mg/g THC
A frosty and refreshing minty vape has finally arrived in our circle. Our arctic circle that is. The Polar Mint Vortex vape is inspired by the highly sought-after Frosted Mint Cookies strain which traces its lineage back to Thin Mint and The White. Polar Mint Vortex delivers bold mint flavours and combines terpenes like beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool. Our rich CO2 extract is cold filtered at sub-zero temps before it is distilled 4x to ensure flavour and consistency.
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
