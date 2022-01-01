A CANADIAN LEGEND.

800 mg/g THC

Play unplugged with this famously funky strain in a high-quality vape. Let the terps linalool, bisabolol and pinene fill the room with a sweet and earthy aroma and a laid-back vibe. No offense to a certain Alberta band from the Mid-2000s, but this B.C. born indica is our favourite Canadian Rockstar. Just look at this photograph, and you'll see why. Rockstar Kush nugs are loaded with sticky trichomes that make it great to roll with. Once lit, this strain amplifies the down-tempo vibes of green rooms worldwide.