A CANADIAN LEGEND.
800 mg/g THC
Play unplugged with this famously funky strain in a high-quality vape. Let the terps linalool, bisabolol and pinene fill the room with a sweet and earthy aroma and a laid-back vibe. No offense to a certain Alberta band from the Mid-2000s, but this B.C. born indica is our favourite Canadian Rockstar. Just look at this photograph, and you'll see why. Rockstar Kush nugs are loaded with sticky trichomes that make it great to roll with. Once lit, this strain amplifies the down-tempo vibes of green rooms worldwide.
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
