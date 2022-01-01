About this product
700 mg/g THC | 100 mg/g CBG
If you’re looking to max out your Chill Bliss experience, you’re in the right place. Our exclusive Tropical Diesel Vape showcases the rare cannabinoid CBG and THC on a whole new level. And its bright, lush terpene profile will transport your tastebuds to that special place. Experience the happy and relaxed highs with a 1g vape perfect for you and your crew.
About this brand
Spinach Cannabis
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
