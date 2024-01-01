Spinach FEELZ Higher Dayz THC+CBC Mango Kiwi Haze Vape

by Spinach
THC —CBD —

About this product

Spinach FEELZ Higher Dayz THC+CBC Mango Kiwi Haze Vape

THC 700.00 mg
CBC 100.00 mg
CBD 0.00 - 0.75 mg

A new day’s adventure awaits with Spinach Feelz™ Mango Kiwi Haze CBC (Higher Dayz) 7:1 THC:CBC vape. Inspired by the fruity Mango Haze cultivar, we’ve added our juicy kiwi flavour notes to the mix to create a one-of-a-kind vape flavour.

About this strain

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Spinach
Spinach
Shop products
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.

THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.

Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
Notice a problem?Report this item