Spinach PUFFERZTM isn't just a vape, but a fun, multi-sensory experience stuffed into one puffy device. Puff, Puff, don’t pass on this all-in-one vape that’s designed to delight your senses and deliver bigger, and more potent hits thanks to our liquid diamonds infusion. We’ve dialled up the flavour and the design so that each time you sesh, you’re puffing in style. Grab a sweet, creamy, poolside treat that you can’t resist with the Spinach PUFFERZTM Pineapple Coconut all-in-one vape. Grab your shades and chill out at the cabana with a smile on your face after that first puff. Inspired by a strain with a LA Kush CK and Coco Milk lineage, enjoy hints of vanilla, citrus and a whipped-up potency with liquid diamonds at 98.1% THC.