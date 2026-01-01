About this product
Spinach PUFFERZTM isn't just a vape, but a fun, multi-sensory experience stuffed into one puffy device. Puff, Puff, don’t pass on this all-in-one vape that’s designed to delight your senses and deliver bigger, and more potent hits thanks to our liquid diamonds infusion. We’ve dialled up the flavour and the design so that each time you sesh, you’re puffing in style. Grab a sweet, creamy, poolside treat that you can’t resist with the Spinach PUFFERZTM Pineapple Coconut all-in-one vape. Grab your shades and chill out at the cabana with a smile on your face after that first puff. Inspired by a strain with a LA Kush CK and Coco Milk lineage, enjoy hints of vanilla, citrus and a whipped-up potency with liquid diamonds at 98.1% THC.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Spinach PUFFERZTM isn't just a vape, but a fun, multi-sensory experience stuffed into one puffy device. Puff, Puff, don’t pass on this all-in-one vape that’s designed to delight your senses and deliver bigger, and more potent hits thanks to our liquid diamonds infusion. We’ve dialled up the flavour and the design so that each time you sesh, you’re puffing in style. Grab a sweet, creamy, poolside treat that you can’t resist with the Spinach PUFFERZTM Pineapple Coconut all-in-one vape. Grab your shades and chill out at the cabana with a smile on your face after that first puff. Inspired by a strain with a LA Kush CK and Coco Milk lineage, enjoy hints of vanilla, citrus and a whipped-up potency with liquid diamonds at 98.1% THC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Spinach
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
Notice a problem?Report this item