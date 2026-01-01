About this product
Spinach PUFFERZTM isn't just a vape, but a fun, multi-sensory experience stuffed into one puffy device. Puff, Puff, don’t pass on this all-in-one vape that’s designed to delight your senses and deliver bigger, and more potent hits thanks to our liquid diamonds infusion. We’ve dialled up the flavour and the design so that each time you sesh, you’re puffing in style. Your tastebuds will rejoice as you take a hit of the Spinach PUFFERZTM Sour Blue Razz all-in-one vape. Juicy blasts of blue raspberry flavour notes come through on that first hit, making for a memorable and familiar taste experience. Let those fruity flavour notes and aromas fill the air thanks to inspiration by a strain with a Blue CK and Mendobreath lineage. Sour and fruity flavours plus the pure gas potency at 98.1% THC thanks to liquid diamonds, equals one awesome puff.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Spinach PUFFERZTM isn't just a vape, but a fun, multi-sensory experience stuffed into one puffy device. Puff, Puff, don’t pass on this all-in-one vape that’s designed to delight your senses and deliver bigger, and more potent hits thanks to our liquid diamonds infusion. We’ve dialled up the flavour and the design so that each time you sesh, you’re puffing in style. Your tastebuds will rejoice as you take a hit of the Spinach PUFFERZTM Sour Blue Razz all-in-one vape. Juicy blasts of blue raspberry flavour notes come through on that first hit, making for a memorable and familiar taste experience. Let those fruity flavour notes and aromas fill the air thanks to inspiration by a strain with a Blue CK and Mendobreath lineage. Sour and fruity flavours plus the pure gas potency at 98.1% THC thanks to liquid diamonds, equals one awesome puff.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Spinach
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
Notice a problem?Report this item