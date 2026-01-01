Spinach PUFFERZTM isn't just a vape, but a fun, multi-sensory experience stuffed into one puffy device. Puff, Puff, don’t pass on this all-in-one vape that’s designed to delight your senses and deliver bigger, and more potent hits thanks to our liquid diamonds infusion. We’ve dialled up the flavour and the design so that each time you sesh, you’re puffing in style. Your tastebuds will rejoice as you take a hit of the Spinach PUFFERZTM Sour Blue Razz all-in-one vape. Juicy blasts of blue raspberry flavour notes come through on that first hit, making for a memorable and familiar taste experience. Let those fruity flavour notes and aromas fill the air thanks to inspiration by a strain with a Blue CK and Mendobreath lineage. Sour and fruity flavours plus the pure gas potency at 98.1% THC thanks to liquid diamonds, equals one awesome puff.