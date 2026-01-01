About this product
Spinach PUFFERZTM isn't just a vape, but a fun, multi-sensory experience stuffed into one puffy device. Puff, Puff, don’t pass on this all-in-one vape that’s designed to delight your senses and deliver bigger, and more potent hits thanks to our liquid diamonds infusion. We’ve dialled up the flavour and the design so that each time you sesh, you’re puffing in style. The Spinach PUFFERZTM Tropical AF all-in-one vape is a special kind of holy sh*t flavour experience from that first puff to the end of the chamber. Tropical AF takes next level fruity and floral tastes to new heights thanks to the inspiration from a strain with Pink Rozay and White Runtz lineage. This vape isn’t just flavourful ‘AF,’ it’s potent ‘AF’ with a super charge of liquid diamonds and 98.1% THC in every puff.
About this product
About this brand
Spinach
FRIENDS. FUN. LEGENDARY CANNABIS.
THREE THINGS THAT MAKE OUR WORLD GO ROUND, AND ROUND.
Each better together, always and forever. Spinach® is here for all the fun that only happens with friends. Where we grow closer by the experiences we share, and the moments made a little more epic whenever there’s legendary cannabis to go around.
