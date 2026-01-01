Spinach PUFFERZTM isn't just a vape, but a fun, multi-sensory experience stuffed into one puffy device. Puff, Puff, don’t pass on this all-in-one vape that’s designed to delight your senses and deliver bigger, and more potent hits thanks to our liquid diamonds infusion. We’ve dialled up the flavour and the design so that each time you sesh, you’re puffing in style. The Spinach PUFFERZTM Tropical AF all-in-one vape is a special kind of holy sh*t flavour experience from that first puff to the end of the chamber. Tropical AF takes next level fruity and floral tastes to new heights thanks to the inspiration from a strain with Pink Rozay and White Runtz lineage. This vape isn’t just flavourful ‘AF,’ it’s potent ‘AF’ with a super charge of liquid diamonds and 98.1% THC in every puff.