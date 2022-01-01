HAIL TO THE QUEEN.

800 mg/g THC

Experience the legendary cannabis queen in a high-quality vape. Blooming with natural terpinolene, linalool, and pinene for a piney, earthy experience. This is the strain that took the world by storm in 1995 and never looked back. Today it’s one of the most popular strains out there, having influenced cannabis on a global scale. When we say ‘Cannabis,’ it’s one of the first things to come to mind.

