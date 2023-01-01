The Limited Edition SLIM Battery is the perfect battery on it's own or paired with the STACHE ConNectar! It is a 400 mAh Battery with three different voltage settings (low, medium and high). It has a double tap pre-heat function and includes a micro USB charger. Colors include: Gold and Rainbow
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Stache is a design company consisting of a dedicated group of individuals whose mission is to create innovative designs that will revolutionize the industry while always keeping the customer in mind first. Our team is built of supportive members that believe in Stache and the products we design.