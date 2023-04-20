About this product
Sweet gummy centers surrounded by delicious little rainbow candies. These gummies are sure to pack a punch, don’t under estimate these sweet & tangy clusters!
100mg THC in Each Gummy!
75mg Delta-8 / 25mg Delta-9
Lab Result
*Not Vegan Friendly
Great Tasting And Highly Effective Delta 9 Gummies
There is a range of different combinations of cannabinoids that create specific wellness benefits. One of our more popular options in edibles is our blended Delta-8 and Delta 9 gummies. These are a unique type of gummy candy that not only delivers the affects you are looking for but also offers a sweet and tasty flavor experience.
Quality Assurance
Our Delta 9 gummies are fully compliant with the regulations put forward in the 2018 Farm Bill. They contain 75mg of Delta 8 THC and 25mg of Delta 9 THC in each candy cluster for a total of 100mg of THC. We provide a full Certificate of Analysis for our gummies, and they have less than 0.3% THC by chemical analysis while offering a significant level of Delta 8 and a small amount of CBG and other cannabinoids.
These candy clusters have a gummy center that is surrounded by a candy coating. They are brightly colored and offer a rainbow of flavor, perfect for a sweet treat after dinner or whenever you want to feel relaxed, slightly euphoric, and just let the worries of the day drift away.
These Delta 9 gummies come in a convenient storage jar that protects them from exposure to the air and to any humidity. These small, delicious candy clusters are a great addition to any wellness routine.
With any Delta 8 or Delta 9 products, be sure to check your state and local laws before ordering. If you have any questions, contact the team at STNR by phone at 407-730-4357 or send us an email.
About this brand
STNR Creations
An Exceptional Selection Of High-Quality Cannabinoid Products
STNR offers the best in high-quality cannabinoid products for customers across the United States. We are a leading website for all you Delta 8, THC-P, and Exotic Blends of Delta 8 vapes.
In addition to our exceptional line of cannabinoid products, we have our own Kratom Gummies, Accessories, Apparel, and Educational Resources to assist anyone in finding the right cannabinoid products for their wellness goals.
Delta 8 Products
We are the place to shop online for 2g disposable Delta 8 THC vape pens and Delta 8 vape carts. Shop our selection of Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica Delta 8 cartridges and disposables with confidence knowing that you are purchasing the best products on the market.
STNR also has our own line of Delta 8 gummies in wonderful fruit flavors. These are vegan and gluten free, and they are a favorite for customers across the country. For other options, try our Delta 8 shots and our classic Delta 8 pre-rolls (also known as caviar cones). Our pre-rolls are chief coated to perfection for your enjoyment!
Our Exotic Blends offers exceptional taste and vaping experience. These are 2.5gram disposables that come in our “Stoners Blend” formulation, providing a hard-hitting Delta 8 formula that provides fast effects.
Other Options
In addition to our Delta 8 products, we also offer Delta 9 Gummies and many other high-quality cannabinoid products. We are on the cutting edge of the market with our products that feature THC-P. As new cannabinoids become available, we continue to add to our inventory and provide our customers with new solutions and options with some of the strongest blends you can find.
Reach out to the team at STNR if you have any questions about our Delta 8, THC-P, or Exotic Blends. We are also accepting Delta 8 wholesale applications, just fill out the online form or contact us at 321-323-0531 for more information.
