Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
394 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
