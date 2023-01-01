About this product
The VENTY is STORZ & BICKELs fastest device and the first Vaporizer of its kind to feature an adjustable airflow. Though portable, it is highly efficient and takes merely 20 seconds to heat up, while allowing an amazing airflow of 20 liters/minute at the maximum stage. If you are looking for an S&B allrounder, the VENTY is the Vaporizer for you!
- Adjustable airflow up to 20 liters/minute
- Fast heat up of only 20 seconds!
- Features our newly designed convection & conduction mini-heater = no burn, just big, tasty vapor clouds.
- Precisely adjustable temperature from 40°C to 210° on the device.
- USB-C charging including Supercharge function: 80% charge in 40 minutes.
- Bluetooth connectivity and Web App control
- Integrated Boost & Superboost Temperature for maximum convenience
- 2 high-power Lithium-Ion Batteries
- UL-certified
- 2-year warranty + 1 year upon registration
About this strain
About this brand
STORZ & BICKEL
We lead the vaporization market in innovation and premium Vaporizers. The VOLCANO Vaporizer has revolutionized the vaporizer market and has set a quality standard that has remained unmatched by all competition. We value quality, efficiency and excellent performance and have introduced leading innovative vaporizers like the CRAFTY+, the first app controlled portable vaporizer and the MIGHTY+, which is rated as one of the most powerful and best performing vaporizers on the market. We owe this to our powerful developing team and our quality control system that allows us to manufacture medical grade products. Our vaporizers are pioneers made in Germany.