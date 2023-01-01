The VENTY is STORZ & BICKELs fastest device and the first Vaporizer of its kind to feature an adjustable airflow. Though portable, it is highly efficient and takes merely 20 seconds to heat up, while allowing an amazing airflow of 20 liters/minute at the maximum stage. If you are looking for an S&B allrounder, the VENTY is the Vaporizer for you!



- Adjustable airflow up to 20 liters/minute

- Fast heat up of only 20 seconds!

- Features our newly designed convection & conduction mini-heater = no burn, just big, tasty vapor clouds.

- Precisely adjustable temperature from 40°C to 210° on the device.

- USB-C charging including Supercharge function: 80% charge in 40 minutes.

- Bluetooth connectivity and Web App control

- Integrated Boost & Superboost Temperature for maximum convenience

- 2 high-power Lithium-Ion Batteries

- UL-certified

- 2-year warranty + 1 year upon registration

