Summit Lemonade Iced Tea is infused with THC, without the smell or taste of cannabis. Lemonade and Iced Tea are equally combined and lightly sweetened. The bottle comes with a resealable lid allowing you to control how much you consume, have some now and some later. Serve Chilled. Non-carbonated.