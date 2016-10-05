ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. SFV OG Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of SFV OG Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.5 217 reviews

SFV OG Kush

aka San Fernando Valley Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 217 reviews

SFV OG Kush

SFV OG Kush, not to be confused with its precursor SFV OG, is an indica-dominant strain bred from OG Kush genetics by The Cali Connection. By crossing an SFV OG clone with an Afghani father and selecting for favorable traits over several generations, the indica-heavy SFV OG Kush was born. You can smell the OG genes in this one, as its odor is commonly described as a strong lemon cleaner smell intermixed with pine.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

130 people reported 1125 effects
Relaxed 76%
Euphoric 58%
Happy 46%
Sleepy 43%
Uplifted 30%
Pain 46%
Stress 43%
Insomnia 31%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 26%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 13%
Headache 5%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

217

Show all

Avatar for GoochMaster27
Member since 2014
You better get your wheelchair now, because you will need it. Smoked this bud with a friend at his trailer park while a bunch of senior citizens walked by, and they knew that we had that good good lmao. Anyways, this bud WILL give you a couch lock high, so beware. The flowers that I got were SUPER d...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Sketkh
Member since 2016
This one oddly gives me energy for an Indica. It helps me chillout and enjoy activities, like dancing in the grocery store, which is the only legal place a grown man is allowed to enjoy Taylor Swift, which is the real crime here.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Midnyte003
Member since 2015
Holy amazing sleep, Batman! SLEEPIES!! This knocked my ass OUT - I haven't slept in 2 days and this let me sleep for 7 hours straight, didn't even move. Super important different between this 'Kush' and regular OG.... Smelled like pine, a bit pungent, woody, lemon/citrus, and a slight herbal scent w...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for MZ_PHD_in_420
Member since 2016
If you've read my past reviews, I try to be specific to the strain, where it's genetics came from and my experience using and growing them. This review is for SFV OG Kush and my lower than average rating isn't because I find bad samples of this strain, it's because this strain is very difficult to c...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for JOHNNYBL8ZE503
Member since 2012
Classic "Kush" flavor with a nice fuel undertone. Delicious smoke, but definitely a strain name that gets thrown around a lot. And by that I mean you see "SFV OG" on a lot of menus but when you see a good representation of this strain you can easily tell because it is quite a beautiful flower with a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find SFV OG Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry SFV OG Kush nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Strain
SFV OG Kush
First strain child
Valley Ghash
child
Second strain child
Karmarado OG
child

Products with SFV OG Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for SFV OG Kush nearby.

Good reads

Show all

These Cannabis Strains Are So Good, They’ll Make You Utter “Holy ___, Batman!”
These Cannabis Strains Are So Good, They’ll Make You Utter “Holy ___, Batman!”
10 Cannabis Strains to Aid Digestion After a Big Meal
10 Cannabis Strains to Aid Digestion After a Big Meal

Most popular in