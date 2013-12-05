Sundial Cannabis
About this product
CBD 2:1 is a CBD-rich cannabis extract that includes low-level THC, as well as notable amounts of CBG and CBN. This mildly potent vape is made from the popular CBD strain, Charlotte’s Web, and can be part of any CBD routine or used occasionally as desired.
Sundial vape products are grown and extracted with care using a CO2 process and packaged in CCELL® glass/ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly with every draw.
Charlotte's Web effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
189 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
34% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
