CBD 2:1 is a CBD-rich cannabis extract that includes low-level THC, as well as notable amounts of CBG and CBN. This mildly potent vape is made from the popular CBD strain, Charlotte’s Web, and can be part of any CBD routine or used occasionally as desired.



Sundial vape products are grown and extracted with care using a CO2 process and packaged in CCELL® glass/ceramic cartridges that flow smoothly with every draw.