About this product
This 0.5 g 510 thread cartridge is made from our craft Florida Lemons flower using full spectrum ethanol extraction. Our extracts reflect the quality of the cannabis we use to make them. No extras, flavours or additives required, just pure Top Leaf!
About this strain
This lemony remix of Florida OG crosses it with DNA Genetics’ award-winning Lemon Skunk. Florida Lemons increased the yields of Florida OG while also infusing the delicious lemon aromas from Lemon Skunk. Great for concentrates, it also radiates an OG Kush flavor that will turn heads. Florida Lemons is great for medical patients looking for relief from pain, anxiety, and a suppressed appetite.
Florida Lemons effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with